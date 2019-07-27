Sofia Carson to star in Netflix's 'Feel the Beat'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor-singer Sofia Daccarett Char, professionally known as Sofia Carson, is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming dance movie 'Feel the Beat'.

'The Descendants' star will play a dancer who returns to her hometown after she failed to find success on Broadway and is reluctantly hired to train a group of amateur dancers for a big competition, Variety reported.

Helmed by Elissa Down, the movie has been scripted by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku and produced by Susan Cartsonis.

The cast ensemble includes Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Enrico Colantoni, Lidya Jewett, Eva Hauge, Johanna Colon, Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson, Shaylee Mansfield, Justin Allan, Kai Zen, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Ken Pak, Dennis Andres and Amy Stewart.

The choreography has been done by Emmy Award winner Mia Michaels.

'Feel The Beat' joins the list of Netflix's live-action family films, which include 'Tall Girl,' 'The Main Event,' 'A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting,' and 'Hello, Universe,'. (ANI)

