Sofia Richie (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Sofia Richie gets an amazing birthday gift from boyfriend Scott Disick

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:19 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): American model Sofia Richie who kicked off her 21st birthday on Saturday was surprised with a luxury car by boyfriend Scott Disick.
The supermodel shared the exciting news on Instagram and wrote, "Wow wow wow," she wrote alongside the picture of her lavish present, which was an estimated $200,000 black Aston Martin DB11.
After receiving the present, Richie flew to Vegas with her girl gang including beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel and others.
Giving a glimpse of her girl trip on her Instagram stories, Sofia wrote, "Here we go," alongside a short video that showcased her pretty pink birthday outfit. She donned a blush-colored Chanel co-ord set paired with matching sunglasses, sneakers and a handbag.
As soon as they landed in Vegas, the gang ordered some celebratory drinks with Richie sipping on a summery cocktail.
After getting drunk with her girl gang, they headed to Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas for a day of fun, dancing and more. From Richie grooving with Alesso at her party to enjoying her much-needed girl time, it's been a memorable birthday already! And it appears there is way more on the agenda. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:32 IST

