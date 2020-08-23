Sofia Vergara says she's not a 'victim' after fans claim Ellen DeGeneres made fun of her

Washington [US] August 23 (ANI): Hollywood star Sofia Vergara is stepping up to defend comedian Ellen DeGeneres amid intense drama surrounding the talk show host, including accusations that she made fun of the Colombian star's accent during a 2015 episode.

According to Page Six, the newly-resurfaced clip finds the 48-year-old American-Columbian actor and the 62-year-old comedian DeGeneres, discussing a CoverGirl commercial they filmed together. During the discussion, the daytime host pointed out the 'America's Got Talent' judge's English while asking why producers gave her such a complicated copy to read.

Many fans took this as DeGeneres mocking Vergara's accent, leading the television star to defend her fellow funny lady, saying she was "in on the joke."



Vergara tweeted alongside the viral clip in question, "Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke."

As Page Six reported, the former staffers of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have recently spoken out against the comic DeGeneres, claiming she created a toxic work environment for her team and citing everything from general rudeness to higher-level employees engaging in sexual misconduct. The allegations prompted WarnerMedia to launch an official investigation with assistance from a third-party firm.

Three senior producers - executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman - have been ousted from the Warner Bros.-distributed syndicated strip. (ANI)

