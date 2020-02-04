Sonakshi shares picture of 'The Night Riders'

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha along with some of her close friends that included Huma Qureshi had a fun night out on bikes, reflects her recent Instagram post.

The 'Kalank' actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a snap from the fun-filled night. She captioned the image as, "The Night Riders! Photo credit: @iamhumaq, bike credit @saqibsaleem."

Huma Qureshi, actor and the photographer whom Sonakshi mentioned, promptly replied, "Hahaha thanks yo . Beauty lies in the eye of the photographer."

Sona's friends from the industry were also happy for her and in fact wanted to join her in such stints. Maniesh Paul commented on the post saying, "I'm joining in soon. @aslisona". Whereas Honey Singh expressed his excitement after coming across the still.

Sonakshi was last seen romancing Salman Khan in the December release 'Dabangg 3'. The actor is also busy with filming for her 2020 release 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 14. (ANI)

