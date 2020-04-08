Sonakshi Sinha's stern message for people abandoning pets over coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Taking on people who are abandoning their pets due to the misconception that they spread or contract coronavirus, 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday said that such people should abandon their inhumanity instead.

Sinha took to social media to post a picture of herself having a good time with her dog and penned a caption for those who are abandoning their animal friends.

"Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals," the 32-year-old actor wrote.

'Dream Girl' Hema Malini also took to Twitter to urge people to not abandon their pets.

"A sad result of the virus which breaks my heart is the inhuman way people abandon their pets-dropping thm far away on the road so they can't find their way bk," the veteran actor and BJP MP said.

"Ths hs been happening on a large scale in Mumbai.Pets are part of ur family& ur responsibility.Pls don't throw thm outFolded hands," her tweet further read.

Amid the current panic situation created around the spread of novel coronavirus, reports of people abandoning their pets are doing rounds.

However, both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have denied any such claims. (ANI)