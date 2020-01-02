Sonakshi's psychedelic New Year picture invites Saqib Saleem's rib-tickling comment

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Marking her first social media post of the year 2020, 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday shared a psychedelic mirror selfie on Instagram which triggered a funny reply from Saqib Saleem.

Extending her New Year wishes to her fans and cinema fraternity, Sinha captioned the post, "New day new me hota hai, new year ka kya kahein... happy 2020 everyone, make it yours! Lots of love."



The picture shared by the actor was an aesthetically pleasing click having Sonakshi's reflection in the mirror clashing with black, orange and blue hues from outside the window glass.

Giving it a fun twist, Saleem asked if Sonakshi is a photographer and commented, "Are u fotugrapher ? Hi I am model .. want to do my portfolio?"

'The Mission Mangal' actor is currently basking in the success of her last release 'Dabangg 3' which has minted over Rs 137 crores at the Indian box-office.

The actor will next be seen in war drama 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' starring Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Rana Daggubati and Vidyut Jammwal besides Sinha.

Saqib Saleem, on the other hand, was last seen in multi-starrer 'Race 3' and will grace the screen as cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming flick ''83'. (ANI)

