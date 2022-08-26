Sonali Phogat's brother "satisfied" with his sister's murder investigation

Hisar (Haryana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Late BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka, following his sister's cremation today, has stated that he and his family "are satisfied with how the investigation" into her murder has progressed.

Sonali was declared dead on Tuesday morning at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. Her family questioned initial reports that she had died of cardiac arrest.

The late actor's brother filed a complaint with the Goa Police alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

Speaking to ANI about the progress made by the police in the investigation of his sister's murder, Dhaka said, "We are satisfied with how the investigation into the murder of my sister has progressed. The CCTV footage has revealed the truth."

He added, "We cremated my sister today, will look into the further process to get her justice now."

On Friday, the Goa Police said that Sonali was forcibly drugged at a party by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case related to her death.

"On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said.

The drugging incident happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa, according to the confession by the accused.

Dhaka has alleged that "Phogat's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals". He also claimed that the actor had no plans to visit Goa and she was brought there as per a conspiracy.

After Dhaka's complaint, new reports surfaced that claimed Gopal Kanda is helping Sangwan and Sukhwinder. However, on Friday, Dhaka denied the allegation while speaking to the media in Haryana.



Sonali Phogat's post-mortem was done in Goa and as per Dhaka, the post-mortem report showed four injuries and poison as the cause of death. Her last rites were conducted on Friday at Hisar in Haryana. (ANI)

