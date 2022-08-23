Sonali Pohgat brought dead to Goa hospital, reportedly suffered heart attack: Police

Bambolim (Goa) [India], August 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bigg Boss Season 14 contestant Sonali Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on Tuesday morning, police said on Tuesday.

Phogat, 42, was staying at a hotel in Anjuna in the city where she reportedly suffered a heart attack this morning.

Jivba Dalvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police told ANI: "She was brought dead to the hospital. Doctors who conducted the examination said that she is no more and our inquiry is in progress, the inquest panchnama is in progress and we will inquire into it."

Confirming Sonali's death on August 23 morning, the police official said, "She was staying in a hotel in Anjuna (North Goa). Today morning she was brought dead in the hospital. We are forming a panel of doctors and we will do the further preliminary examination and other things."

Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.



Hours before her sudden demise, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta.

In 2016, Sonali Phogat made her acting debut with the TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma'. She was also a part of the web series, 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' in 2019.

She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.

In the year 2020, she made headlines for thrashing a Market Committee Official in Hisar.

Several videos of the incident circulated on social media in which Sonali Phogat was seen slapping the individual identified as Sultan Singh.

The late BJP leader then removed her footwear and began hitting the man with it. (ANI)

