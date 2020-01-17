Sonam Kapoor congratulates Kangana Ranaut for her production house

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A day after Kangana Ranaut inaugurated the studio of her production company in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate her for the achievement.

The 34-year-old actor shared a tweet by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel where she announced about the inauguration of the production studio and wrote, "Congratulations to all of you! I hope you guys continue to break glass ceilings."

Later rangoli Chandel replied and thanked the actor.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Kangana Ranaut launched her production company -- Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

The 32-year-old actor-turned-producer was also seen conducting prayers as a part of the inauguration ceremony. (ANI)

