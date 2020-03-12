Sonam Kapoor shares childhood throwback picture on Instagram

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has posted a rather endearing picture of her childhood on social media.
The Instagram post was uploaded as a part of the 'throwback Thursday' online hashtag trend.
The caption of the image read: "Throwback to the photoshoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita #ThrowbackThursday."
The 34-year-old's Insta post received more than 120,000 likes in about an hour.
The comment section was filled with followers who smothered young Sonam with overwhelming affection.
One user went all ga-ga and commented: "Cutie patoootie!!!".
"Omg soooo cuuuute! Already a model since then!!!" wrote another. (ANI)
