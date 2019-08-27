Sophie Turner congratulates husband Joe Jonas for VMA win, shares-behind-the-scenes pictures

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Sophie Turner while congratulating her husband and singer Joe Jonas for his victory in one of the categories, shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Monday's night at the Video Music Awards.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS Joe Jonas Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA#Lizzoisqueen" The 23-year-old 'Game of Thrones' star captioned a series of pictures.

The first snap features Joe sitting backstage at the show. The Jonas Brothers pre-taped their performance at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sunday night.



The trio won an award for their song "Sucker," which was the first single they released together since disbanding in 2013. Turner stars in the music video, along with her new sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas.

In one picture, the Emmy-nominated actor can be seen sipping tea with U.S. Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan, and in another shot shares a hug with Lizzo -- whom she declared queen in her caption's hashtags.



(ANI)

