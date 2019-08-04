Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas now have a new family member

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Newly married couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently lost their beloved dog Waldo, were spotted with a new puppy.

The couple, who were enjoying quality time in Miami on Saturday, were seen giving a bath to the golden retriever puppy in a pool.

Nick Jonas also documented about the dog on his Instagram story.

In the footage, which comes after the Jonas Brothers along with their wives landed in Miami prior to their 'Happiness Begins' tour, the 23-year-old 'GoT' star can be seen smiling as she cradles the puppy in her arms after getting off the private plane.

The addition of the dog comes after the couple's Alaskan Klee Kai, Waldo, died just weeks ago. Waldo was taken for a walk in New York City by Jonas and Turner's dog walker when the tragedy occurred, according to TMZ.

Though the previous dog was on a leash, it reportedly broke free after getting spooked by a pedestrian and running out into the street and eventually got hit by a fast-moving car.

The couple who were devastated at the tragic death of their dog, even got matching tattoos in its, soon after the horrific accident. (ANI)

