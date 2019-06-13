Sophie Turner, image courtesy Instagram
Sophie Turner, image courtesy Instagram

Sophie Turner kicks off her European bachelorette party in style

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): Sophie Turner is having a great time celebrating her bachelorette party with her femme brigade in Europe.
According to E-News, the 23-year-old actor is all set to tie the knot with Joe Jonas in France after they secretly got hitched in Las Vegas in May this year.
"Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," a source previously told E-News.
"They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly."
Her bachelorette party also includes her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams.
"Sophie flew to Spain four days ago on a private jet with her closest girlfriends," a source told E-News.
"Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding."
"She and Joe both love travelling overseas so it made sense why she wanted to celebrate far from home," the source said.
"Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot of fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend."
The girl gang kicked off the party after the Jonas Brothers' concert in London. According to a second source, the 'GoT' actor and her friends made stops in Bendorf, Spain, Berlin and Prague.
Sharing details from the party, a source told E-News, "Sophie has been wearing a Bride-to-Be sash and is having the best time with her girls including Maisie Williams and Nadia Parkes. They are partying at night and sun tanning during the day. Everything is very coordinated with matching outfits and colourful wigs. They are going all out to make it fun for Sophie."
"The girls have been hitting up nightclubs and dancing up a storm both in the clubs and at their hotel near the coast," the source said.
"They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset."
"Now they are in Prague walking around the beautiful city and admiring all the old architecture. It's a fun group of girls and Sophie is having a great time just being with her best friends in so many different places. They are really bonding and making it a memorable few days she won't forget," the source said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Randeep Hooda volunteers for drought relief programme in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Randeep Hooda who has always managed to stay away from the limelight and travel extra miles to help the needy, recently joined a team of volunteers to help people who are struggling with drought in a village near Nashik in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:46 IST

Kit Harington 'lost his way' before rehab, 'GoT' costume designer claims

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): According to the 'Game Of Thrones' costume designer, Kit Harington had "Lost his way" before he checked into a treatment facility.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:33 IST

Salman-Katrina hold special screening of 'Bharat' for families...

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 13 (ANI): Basking in the success of their latest action-drama 'Bharat', actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special screening of the film for families separated during the Partition in 1947.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:27 IST

Bradley Cooper 'Looked Good' during night out with pals...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13(ANI): Pals before Gals! About less than a week after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper stepped out with friends for a chill night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:32 IST

Mac Miller's first posthumous track 'Time' released

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Almost 9 months after Mac Miller's sudden death, his first posthumous track has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Jude Law to star in HBO series 'The Third Way'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Captain Marvel' actor, Jude Law is all set to star in HBO and Sky's fantasy series 'The Third Way.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Is Madonna's 'Madame X' tour flopping?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Queen of Pop' Madonna, is all buckled up to kick off her 'Madame X' tour in September, but seems like the time's not right for the singer as the ticket sales are going too slow.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina in latest...

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared a series of tweets in which she shared information about her house she is apparently building in Kullu and credited the actor for taking over as its designer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Ariana Grande donates her concert earnings

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Ariana Grande is turning into a philanthropist! The singer is donating all the money generated from her concert in Atlanta, Georgia on June 8, to the cause of Planned Parenthood.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

Here's new release date for 'Ugly Dolls' in China

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 : The release date of the animated feature film 'Ugly Dolls' was postponed and will now hit the Chinese theatres on August 8.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:36 IST

Anupam Khan, Esha Gupta-starrer 'One day' to release on Jun 28

New Delhi (India), Jun 12 (ANI): Audiences will now have to wait for a bit more to watch Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta starrer 'One Day' with the release date of the film being pushed forward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:15 IST

Jennifer Aniston shares Ross, Rachel will 'absolutely' still be together

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): It has been 15 years since the popular TV series 'Friends' came to an end. While fans of the show may wonder if Rachel and Ross are still together, actor Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show, feels that they would be still going strong.

Read More
iocl