Actress Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner returns to TV after 'Game of Thrones'

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actress Sophie Turner who played Sansa Stark in hit 'Game of Thrones' is set to return to TV with 'Survive.'
"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," Turner said in a statement, reported People.
"She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need," she added.
Directed by Mark Pellington, the thriller will also star 'Straight Outta Compton' Corey Hawkins and is currently in production.
Turner is set to play Jane, whose plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. With Paul (Hawkins), the only other remaining survivor, the duo must fight for their life as they brave the wilderness and battle brutal conditions.
'Survive' is based on Alex Morel's critically acclaimed novel of the same name. (ANI)

