Sophie Turner (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sophie Turner reveals secret behind 'GoT' auditions

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:41 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): Sophie Turner has shared a funny anecdote with her fans that she forgot to inform her parents about her auditions and role in 'Game of Thrones.'
According to People, the 23-year-old actor auditioned for her HBO series when she was just 13 years old.
The actor who rose to fame for her eight-season run as Sansa Stark on 'GoT', shared the funny incident when she sat down with her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain for Vogue Paris and as People cited, explaining that her mother was unaware of her initial audition for the role.
The topic popped up when the two actors chatted about their families, and after Chastain asked, "so what did your parents say when you told them you wanted to get involved?"
"Well, I didn't tell my parents I auditioned for Game of Thrones. They just kind of found out," Turner surprised all with her reply.
The actor who recently got hitched to Joe Jonas went on to narrate that the fantasy drama's casting director, Nina Gold, went on a search hunt in various schools to find the appropriate characters for the hit series and that is when she casually thought to audition for it.
"Me and all my friends auditioned," she continued. "We just thought it was kind of a fun, jokey thing to do. And then I just got call back, after call back."
The actor finally dropped the bomb on the head of her parents when she grew closer to landing her role as Sansa.
"My parents found out when I was in the final seven, and then my mom kind of freaked out, and she called my dad and said, 'I don't know if we can do this.'" "But my dad said, 'Shut up, this is what she has wanted her whole life. You have to let her give it a go,'" she added.
After Turner was noded a big 'yes' by her parents, her mother became one of her daughter's biggest supporters and fan of her series.
"She jumped on me and said, 'You got the part,' and we both ran and jumped in the pool and ate loads of pizza that whole day. It was the best day ever," the actor said with a smile.
The actor's role in the HBO hit series proved to be a life changing start of her acting career. (ANI)

