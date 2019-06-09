Sophie Turner wants to make film on her friendship with Maisie

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): From sisterhood to sword fights, 'Stark sisters' Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have had it all except a film on their friendship. Now, Sophie has expressed her desire to make a film based on her and Maisie's friendship in the future.

"My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven't had with any of my other girlfriends before," People quoted Turner as saying to her 'Dark Phoenix' co-star Jessica Chastain in a video.

"We felt like we wanted to write a movie about a friendship where it's kind of like you're soul mates, but you're friends and it's like this beautiful connection but it can also be quite destructive," she continued.

Turner also said that she wants full creative control over the project. Turner talks about attaining full creative control over her and said, "As an actor, you can only have so much creative control. I want to be able to have full creative control and create my own vision and that's something I'm quite passionate about."

However, the actor clarified that the duo hasn't started on the project yet but prepping up for it.

"I bought a screenplay writing book! To teach myself. Because I can't write well, but I want to. But I'm just not talented enough," she said. On which Chastain replied, "You are talented enough!"

The friendship dates back to almost a decade when the two met on the sets of 'Game of Thrones.' Turner, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joe Jonas, shared in an interview that her bridesmaid will be none other than Williams.

"I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" Turner said.

The Stark sisters even share a common tattoo on their arms. The show 'Game of Thrones' ended with Turner aka Sansa becoming the 'Queen in the North' and Williams aka Arya, going west. (ANI)

