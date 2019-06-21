Sophie Turner (image courtesy: Instagram)
Sophie Turner (image courtesy: Instagram)

Sophie Turner's father happy over her wedding with Joe Jonas

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Sophie Turner's father Andrew Turner is beyond happy and excited that her daughter is married to Joe Jonas

Entertainment Weekly reported that the 'Dark Phoenix' actor in a sit down with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association talked about how her father was becoming a fan of her husband.
"He's getting into the Jonas Brothers," she said. "They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."
"So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician,'" Sophie added. "So I got one of them right."
And just like any other newly married couple, the 23-year-old actor confessed that she is still getting used to calling Jonas her "husband."
"I keep going from boyfriend to fiance, to husband," she said. "I can't figure out what to say! ... It's early days but we're very happy."
The actor revealed that she will be in New York and London. However, the couple would be traveling to Los Angeles a lot and have considered shifting as well.
Meanwhile, Jonas also opened up about how his parents found out that he married Turner in Las Vegas online.
"They did find out online," he revealed during an interview on SiriusXM and as cited by Entertainment Weekly. "Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town."
The couple is still expected to have a formal wedding in France this summer. The 'Game of Thrones' actor is gearing up for her second celebration and recently went on her bachelorette. (ANI)

