Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was 85. Chatterjee was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital, Kolkata on and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19.

"We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," read a statement issued by the hospital post the actor's demise.



Chatterjee was an exponent in reciting poems by Bengali bard Rabindranath Tagore.

He fell sick on October 6, 2020, and tested coronavirus positive. Later it developed into multiple complications, which led to his demise.

With him, an era in Bengali movies came to an end. (ANI)

