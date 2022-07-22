South actor Supyarde Singh to make Hindi web series debut with 'I Love Us' season 2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): South actor Supyarde Singh, who has worked with directors like Mani Ratnam, is all set to make her Hindi web series debut opposite Roaleey Ryan with the season 2 of 'I Love Us'.

The show has been directed by Deepak Pandey and produced by Falguni Shah and will be streaming live soon on EORTV. It's first season starred Ali Merchant, Ashmita Jaggi and Harsha Chopda. The story revolves around complex dynamics of same sex relationships.



Coincidentally, wedding pictures of a real-life same sex couple Abhishek Roy and Cheitan Sharma from Kolkata had gone viral recently. 'I Love Us 2' will showcase the two lovers in a wedding sequence, which is first of its kind for Indian OTT platforms and Hindi Cinema.

"The story and concept are unique, which has never been shown in Hindi cinema. Keeping the sentiments and feelings of LGBTQ Community, I have put in my heart and soul to be seen as one amongst them. I am also very thankful to our Director Deepak Pandey Ji for showcasing this unique concept in the form of a beautifully unique love story touching real lives and hearts of millions of people," said Supyarde.

Supyarde is a Telugu actor, started her film career with the 2017 film 'Kaatru Veliyidai', directed and produced by Mani Ratnam. Since then, she has made a name with films like crime thriller 'Cheppina Evaru Nammaru' and 'Lingoccha ' (ANI)

