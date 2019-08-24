Special prosecutor appointed to probe why charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Former U.S. Attorney Dan K. Webb has been appointed to probe Jussie Smollett's case.

A Chicago judge passed the ruling after charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett.

Webb would probe, why officials dropped charges against 'Empire' actor, who was accused of paying two accomplices to stage a racist and homophobic hate crime against himself, reported Variety.

The order was passed after Cook County Judge Michael Toomin concluded a two-month-long search beginning in June for the special prosecutor.

"We are honored to play a role in helping, as Judge Toomin said in a recent order, to restore the public's confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system," said Webb.

Smollett, in January, claimed that two men attacked him and yelled homophobic and racial slurs including, "This is MAGA country!"

After the Chicago police investigated the incident, they found that he orchestrated the attack for publicity.

The actor was then charged with 16 counts of filing a false police report in February which were dropped a month later. (ANI)

