Special wishes from Raveena, Riteish to Govinda on his birthday

New Delhi (India), Dec 21 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Govinda rings in his 56th year, wishes from B-Town pour in to mark his special day.

Among the celebrities, Raveena Tandon, who has starred in many films with the star, took to her Twitter handle on Saturday to post a boomerang video.

The boomerang saw the 45-year-old and Govinda doing an iconic dance step and is all smiles.

Addressing his as the 'funniest', Raveena wished him with a caption that reads: "Happiest Birthday to one of the funniest and amazing people I know, @govindaahuja21 Have an amazing year ahead, God bless."



Govinda had shared the screen space with Raveena in movies such as 'Pardesi Babu' (1998), 'Rajaji' (1999), and 'Dulhe Raja' to name a few from many.

'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' song of the duo was a major hit.

Known for his spontaneous comedy delivery skills, Govinda has made an identity for himself in the film industry.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also joined the list to wish the talented man.

"Dance, Comedy, Action, Emotion-India's Hero No1 - Wishing the unbelievably talented & one of my favourite actors @govindaahuja21Ji a very happy Birthday," tweeted Ritesh along with a picture of both dancing in a show.



Govinda, known for his versatility, has won many accolades including a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian. (ANI)

