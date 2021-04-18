Sportscaster Joe Buck set to guest host 'Jeopardy!'

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Fox Sports Announcer Joe Buck will guest host a stint at the popular American TV show 'Jeopardy!'

Deadline quoted several reports as saying that the 'Hall of Fame' broadcaster will see his episodes air in the mid-summer.

Buck has called the 'World Series' for Fox since 1996, and has also been the Fox voice of the 'NFL' (National Football League) since 2002. His try- out follows that of 'Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who took over the show earlier as one of the rotating hosts since the death of long-time host Alex Trebek.



As reported by Deadline, there is no information yet about how long Joe Buck's try-out will last. Most of the host have had one- to two-week appearances.

Buck is not expected to miss any of his sportscasts during his 'Jeopardy!' hosting.

So far, the guest hosts have included Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards. Scheduled but not yet appearing are Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (ANI)

