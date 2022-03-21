SS Rajamouli opens up on why he includes mythological elements in his films

New Delhi [India], March 21(ANI): Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has a special connection with mythology.

Be it 2003 released 'Simhadri' or 2015's 'Baahubali', there's always been an element of mythology in Rajamouli's films. His upcoming period drama is no different.

Talking about his love for the particular genre during a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, Rajamouli told ANI," I am deeply influenced by mythology. Including it in my projects has always been a very sub-conscious decision because I grew up in my childhood listening to the stories of mythology from my grandparents."



He added, " It is completely embedded in my blood. Whatever goes in, comes out. I have so much input of mythology, it comes out in my stories in different forms. I feel very proud of it."

For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.



Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn are a part of the film, which will hit theatres on March 25. (ANI)

