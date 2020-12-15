Star-Lord revealed to be bisexual in latest 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): Marvel comics revealed this week that Star-Lord who is the lead character of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic series has been depicted as being in a queer relationship.

According to E! News, the latest issue of the series 'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 9, includes the story 'I Shall Make You a Star-Lord'. This story explores the background and sexual orientation of Peter Quill A.K.A. Star-Lord, portrayed by actor Chris Pratt in the live-action MCU version. In the story, he was invited by two blue humanoids named Aradia and Mors to experience their "togetherness" on the planet Morinus.

However, initially rejecting their advances he told them that he had to get back home to his partner Gamora, who is played by Zoe Saldana on screen.



12 years later, he apparently had a change of heart. During one scene in the House of Death and Rebirth, Peter took a bath in a special temple alongside Aradia and Mors. The three closed in for a hug after Peter told them, "You're my home." Mors replied, "The you-that-was is over."

It is completely unclear till now, whether the character's sexuality will be explored in the upcoming MCU movies like 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder', as per E! News.

On the live-action front of the super-hit comic book adaptations, 'Thor: Ragnarok' had become the first-ever MCU movie to include an openly queer character name Valkyrie. Actor Tessa Thompson, who plays the character in the movies, had confirmed its sexual orientation on Twitter.

Written by Al Ewing, the new Guardians of the Galaxy comic isn't the first in the series to include a queer relationship. Ewing's work previously included a scene in which Hercules kissed Marvel Boy during a battle. (ANI)

