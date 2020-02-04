Star-studded Armaan Jain- Anissa Malhotra's big fat wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Bollywood film fraternity showed up at Kareena and Karishma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception and hence it becomes a starlit gala event.

On February 3, the actor tied the knot with long-time partner Anissa Malhotra, top names from the industry were present to pour in their love and wishes on the couple. And, their attires indeed demand a noteworthy mention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed up in a yellow saree glazing on a sleeveless golden blouse and accessorised it only with a pair of Jhumkas. She did not bother going for any other jewelry pieces and completed her look with a black bindi. She rolled her hair in a tight low bun with a white garland wrapped neatly around it.



Whereas sister Karishma had opted for a peach-colored saree with light-embroideries and a golden border on it. She paired it with a similarly hued blouse and chic jewelry that included a choker, a statement long necklace and matching 'earrings' and bangles.

Producer Boney Kapoor showed up in an off-white kurta-pajama with an embroidered overcoat and aptly paired beige loafers. While Anil Kapoor was all suited up in dark navy blue and a bottle green shirt.



New generation actors Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria also attended the event with glam over pouring their attires from tip to toe. Kiara went for an ash-and baby pink combination elegant yet sizzling lehenga whereas Tara followed the trend of going with the mild pinkish toned lehenga and matching jewellery.



The Ambanis were not exempted from the guest list and they (including Nita, Isha, Akash, and Shloka) also dropped by to bestow their wishes to the newlyweds. (ANI)

