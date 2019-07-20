'State of the Union' replaces 'Better Call Saul' in Emmy nomination for Short Form Comedy

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): After the Emmy nominations announced a few days ago brought cheer to actors and show creators, the academy has decided to cancel one of the nominations.

TV series 'Better Call Saul Short Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security' is no longer eligible for the Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category as it wasn't able to meet the minimum required runtime criteria.

The show replacing it would be 'State of the Union' and Ryan O'Connell, star of the Netflix series 'Special', joins the race for the best actor.

"This decision is in no way a diminishment of the quality of Better Call Saul Employee Training or Mr Banks' performance in it," the Hollywood Reporter quoted a statement released by the TV Academy on Friday.

It added, "Jonathan Banks' nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category is unaffected."

The nominations for the 71st Emmy awards were announced by actors D'Arcy and Ken Jeong on Tuesday and the event is scheduled to be held in September this year. (ANI)