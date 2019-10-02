Steve Carell
Steve Carell

Steve Carell-starrer 'Space Force' goes on floors

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): American actor Steve Carell is reporting for duty in the upcoming Netflix series 'Space Force'.
The streaming platform revealed that the new comedy series went on floors by sharing a picture of Carell. Although the shot doesn't reveal Carell's face as it is taken from behind but it's clear that he's wearing a military uniform.
In the picture, the nameplates on the wall read "Space Force General" and "General Mark R. Naird."
The Netflix Twitter handle tweeted, "In space no one can hear you scream but this show takes place on earth sooooo. STEVE CARELL HAS STARTED FILMING SPACE FORCE."

'Space Force' is created by 'The Office' creator Greg Daniels and Carell, reported E! News. It stars Carell as General Mark R. Naird, the man in charge of the people tasked with building a sixth branch of the armed services called Space Force. The idea came after US President Donald Trump announced plans to make such a thing in real life in June of 2018.
The upcoming show will consist of 10 episodes, 30 minutes long each, and has a star-studded cast apart from Carell.
John Malkovich will play Dr. Adrian Mallory, the head science advisor, "brilliant, arrogant, and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield."
Ben Schwartz will portray the role of F. Tony Scarapiducci, "a self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force."
Diana Silvers will essay the part of Erin Naird, daughter of Mark Naird. She was a popular A-student in Washington DC, but after the family moves to a remote military base in Wild Horse, Colorado, she becomes an outcast and turns to delinquency.
Tawny Newsome will star as Angela Ali, an ambitious and competitive helicopter pilot "with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest."
Recurring guest stars include Jimmy O. Yang as Doctor Chan Kaifang, a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer and Dr. Mallory's right-hand man who immigrated from China as a teen and loves all things American, and Alex Sparrow as Yuri "bobby" Telatovich, a charming observer from the Russian government who's curious about things in Mark's life like his daughter or "the tech specs of the Javelin missile."
The show will launch on Netflix in 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on dating rumours with Fai Khadra

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Fai Khadra recently accompanied supermodel Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's second wedding, but there are no wedding bells ringing for Fai and Kendall!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:11 IST

Michelle Pfeiffer opens up about struggles, fears during early career

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): American actor Michelle Pfeiffer has had her fair share of ups and downs and recently admitted that she once struggled to gain confidence as a young star in the industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:22 IST

Adele, Skepta spark romance rumours

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Rumour has it that singer-songwriter Adele has a new man in her life!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Ruby Rose opens up about emergency surgery after performing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor Ruby Rose, who is gearing up for her new show 'Batwoman', recently underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralysed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:48 IST

Here's how movie transformations turned Christian Bale, Matt...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actors leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill. And sometimes these transformations can take a toll on the stars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:31 IST

Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips open up about controversy...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix opened up about his controversial new film 'Joker', which has been receiving flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:27 IST

'Birds of Prey' trailer: Harley Quinn enjoys Joker-free life,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): It's Harley Quinn's time to shine! The first trailer of the upcoming DC film titled 'Birds of Prey' is finally out and gives fans a taste of the mayhem to come.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:51 IST

Nick Jonas recalls the time when he felt 'very close to coma'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Nick Jonas opened up about the time he felt "very close to coma" explaining how his body was struggling in the days before being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:25 IST

Witness how six dead set out to take down evil in '6 Underground' trailer

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Catch a glimpse of how Ryan Reynolds, along with six others, sets out on a mission to take down some notorious criminals in the trailer of his upcoming Netflix debut '6 Underground' which dropped on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:31 IST

'The Revenge' is best served cold! 'Laal Kaptaan' third trailer...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After 'The Hunt' and 'The Chase', the third trailer 'The Revenge' of 'Laal Kaptaan' is finally here and it is as chilling as it can get!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:21 IST

Ryan Reynolds' Netflix debut '6 Underground' to release in December

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): The release date of Ryan Reynolds starrer '6 Underground' has finally been confirmed. The film will open on Netflix on December 13.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:35 IST

Priyanka shares her 'happy' song from 'The Sky is Pink'

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): With the release of 'The Sky is Pink' just a fortnight away, Priyanka Chopra shared the second song from the movie -- 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' -- which she called her "happy song"!

Read More
iocl