Steven Spielberg writing horror series that can only be watched at night

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Steven Spielberg is scripting a horror web series that people will only be able to see when their phone knows it is dark outside.
The American filmmaker, who is known for films like entertainment platform 'Indiana Jones', 'Jurassic Park', 'Catch Me If You Can', is penning the series for Quibi, a yet to be launched mobile-focused streaming service, Variety reported.
"Steven Spielberg came in, and said, 'I have a super scary story I want to do," said Quibi's cofounders Jeffrey Katzenberg.
According to Katzenberg, the series is being developed under the title 'Spielberg's After Dark'.
Making the upcoming project one of its kind, Spielberg decided that the program will be designed in a way that people only get to watch it after midnight.
"He wanted viewers to only be able to watch the program after midnight. Given that phones can track where it is at the moment -- and keep tabs on when the sun rises and sets in its area," he said.
Katzenberg asserted that, once the series is released, a clock will appear on the users' phones, ticking down until midnight after which, the users will be able to watch it. Exactly at midnight, the clock will again start ticking till the sun comes back up, and the moment it stops ticking, the show will disappear until the next night.
According to The Verge, the entertainment platform will be launched on April 6th, 2020 (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:26 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:48 IST

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:30 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:04 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:00 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:20 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:15 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:40 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:38 IST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:53 IST

