Stranger Things spin-off might be different from what anyone is expecting, reveal creators

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): A Stranger Things spin-off might very soon be on its way, as creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have recently confirmed a 'version' of it is in the development.

"There's a version of it developing in parallel (to season 5), but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it," Ross reportedly told to Deadline.

Matt added, "The reason we haven't done anything is just because, you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not... It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

Fans of the successful horror/sci-fi series are currently waiting for the last two huge episodes of the fourth season.

When season five was announced as the last of the series, the Duffers didn't officially announce a spinoff, but they teased that "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

According to Deadline, the spin-off idea was kept hush until actor Finn Wolfhard proposed an idea that struck the Duffers as something they wanted to explore.

"Finn Wolfhard, he wasn't spitballing, he just went, 'I think this would be a cool spin-off, and we were like, 'How in the world,'" Ross recounted of the moment the actor correctly guessed what the new series would be. (ANI)