Successful launch of Chandrayaan 2, Netizens go crazy with memes

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): After Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched on Monday afternoon it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media with netizens posting hilarious memes and jokes.

A user shared a still of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Sacred Games which read, 'Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai ki Apaun hi Bhagwan hai' and tweeted, "Chandrayaan 2 proud moment

A billion Indian dreams takes off. ISRO be like Today:"



Another user shared a still of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham from 'Housefull 2' where they can be seen fighting to make another patriotic film. "Meanwhile Akshay and John fighting for the script of Chandrayaan 2," the user wrote.



While another user also posted a meme where Akshay can be seen eagerly waiting to get the script of his next film based on the launch of the satellite.

"After the success of Chandrayaan 2," he wrote.



Lauding scientists of ISRO after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2, a user wrote, "ISRO, Jai Hind, NASA after watching the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 in cost less then 100M dollars:"



Several social media users too took a swipe at Pakistan's take on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. Another user wrote, "Isro launched Chandrayaan 2, Meanwhile Pakistan to their scientists."



Another wrote: "NASA scientist after watching Indian scientist send a spacecraft on moon in 1/20th cost, ISRO, Chandrayaan 2."



"Every Indian after the launch of Chandrayaan 2," wrote one user posting picture of Akshay.



(ANI)

