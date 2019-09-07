Such a good baby: Kylie Jenner on daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kylie Jenner got candid about her daughter Stormi Webster, her habits and which parent she resembles during a recent interview.

Kylie discussed her 18-month-old daughter on the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' according to People.

"[Stormi] is so adorable, and such a good baby," began DeGeneres, adding that she saw Stormi backstage before the show.

"Such a good baby," the 22-year-old star reiterated. "She comes everywhere with me."

"She is so mellow, does she take more after you or Travis?" the comedienne asked.

"She is the perfect mixture of the both of us," Jenner smiled while mentioning her boyfriend and Stormi's father Travis Scott. "She's definitely like a little rager, she loves music," the beauty mogul said.

The star was accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner on the show.

Speaking to her mother, Kylie said, "You tell me that Stormi reminds you a lot of me."

"She is like a little Kylie, it's really wild. Sometimes she looks at you and I have to remind myself 'No, that's my granddaughter, not Kylie.' You know for two seconds, you're starting to lose it," Kris stated.

"There are times when she's yelling at me and she's like 'Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie' like she can't get it together, like do you even know my name?" Kylie joked with her mother.

Before appearing on the show, Stormi made her big red carpet debut at the premiere for her dad's Netflix documentary, 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.'

Proud parents Kylie and Scott walked their adorable daughter down the carpet while she wore a green and brown patterned onesie paired with white sneakers. (ANI)

