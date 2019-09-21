'Such an incredible mentor': Paris Hilton mourns grandfather's death

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Reality TV star Paris Hilton, mourned the death of her grandfather William Barron Hilton who passed away on Thursday at the age of 91.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton," Paris, wrote Friday evening.

"I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor," she continued.



"I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago, I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart, and legacy will live on in me," she added.

According to Page Six, in 2007, Barron reportedly left 95 per cent of his wealth to charity. At the time 'House of Hilton' author Jerry Oppenheimer, told The Post that Paris had been an "embarrassment" for the family.

According to E! News, Hilton is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. (ANI)

