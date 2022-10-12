"Such twisted acts..." Narottam Mishra reacts to Aamir Khan's controversial ad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], October 12 (ANI): Actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani recently collaborated for the first time over a bank commercial but it has not gone down well with the netizens. The commercial has apparently hurt the religious sentiments of people.

The ad is for AU Small Finance Bank. It shows Aamir and Kiara as newlyweds trying to change traditions as the groom, Aamir, movies to the bride, Kiara's house after their wedding to take care of her ailing father. Based on the theme of changing traditions, Aamir and Kiara question banking traditions with their advertisement.

After watching the commercial, many criticised the actors for hurting their sentiments. Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also reacted to ad, requesting Aamir to appear in commercials "keeping in mind Indian traditions."

"I received complaints and saw the ad. I request Aamir Khan to appear in ads keeping in mind Indian traditions. Such twisted acts hurt religious sentiments. He doesn't have permission to hurt anyone's religious sentiments," Mishra said.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, too, slammed the ad.



"I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think@aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots(they do nonsense like these and then say Hindus are trolling)," Agnihotri had tweeted.

Many even claimed on Twitter that they were closing their accounts at the bank in protest.

Earlier this year, in August, during the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir garnered a lot of flak as well. Many Twitter users went through the archives and dug up his controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users put up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan. The Trolls also dug up when Aamir met Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan while he was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha there. Netizens were unhappy with the meeting as happened in the backdrop of Turkey's increasing anti-India and pro-Pakistan stand.

Aamir literally requested people to watch his film after he faced backlash.

"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," Aamir had said. (ANI)

