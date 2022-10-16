"Suicide note indicates her neighbour harassed her," says Police on Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Vaishali Thakkar, the actor of the small screen's famous show 'Sasural Simar Ka', has died by suicide and a suicide note has been found which points out that she was harassed by her neighbour.

"TV actress Vaishali Thakkar, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore, an official said on Sunday.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot that suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her neighbour, Businessman, Rahul Navlani.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI,” Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case.”

“Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house. Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned,” ACP Rehman added.

Rahul Navlani was already married.

"Her (TV actor Vaishali Takkar) e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. Her diary will be probed because her neighbour Rahul Navlani harassed her. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him," ACP said.

Rahman said that the TV actress was basically a resident of Ujjain and she was living here under Tejaji police station limits. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on Sunday. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot.

“An investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken against the accused soon,” he added.

Vaishali was quite an active social media user and had worked in multiple serials, including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'. (ANI)