BJP MP Sunny Deol taking oath in the Lok Sabha (Photo credit: Lok Sabha TV))
BJP MP Sunny Deol taking oath in the Lok Sabha (Photo credit: Lok Sabha TV))

Sunny Deol takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:24 IST

New Delhi [India] June 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Deol, who bagged the Gurdaspur seat for the BJP, received a long round of applause from parliamentarians as he made his way to the mic to read the oath. The 62-year-old, dressed in a white shirt, black coat, and trousers, took the oath in English.
"I Sunny Deol been elected a member of the House of the People do swear in the name of God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and that I will faithfully discharge the duties upon which I am about to enter," the actor read out.
Earlier, on his arrival at the Parliament, Deol also sported big silver sunglasses and was swarmed by media persons.
Congratulatory messages from friends and family had poured in for Deol after he scored a thumping win in the national elections on May 23.
In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.
He had joined the BJP on April 23, this year.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna. After Khanna's demise in April 2017 by-polls were held and the seat went to Congress' Jakhar.
Deol is the third member of his family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, his father Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP and his wife Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for the party for a second consecutive term in the national elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:40 IST

Kareena, Karisma spend 'wonderful afternoon' with Nita Ambani

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Bollywood's hottest sisters - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor - are on a relaxing vacation in London.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:08 IST

Farhan Akhtar shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:40 IST

Royals usher in day 1 of the Ascot races in style

Ascot [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Top hats, plumes of feathers and flowers were the order of the day as the British Royalty enjoyed day one of the Royal Ascot here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:47 IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:36 IST

Another woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of 'sexual assault'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual assault by a blogger Claudia Oshry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:36 IST

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share skincare products with each other

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend share skincare products with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined Clint Eastwood's already star-studded upcoming film "Richard Jewell."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:14 IST

'The Rock' shares pearl of wisdom at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson presented with the Generation Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday shared some valuable advice with his fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:26 IST

Britney Spears working hard to shed the pounds

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Revealing that she does not like cardio, pop star Britney Spears shared a video of her workout on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:16 IST

Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Leslie Mann has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:00 IST

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar as...

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for friend Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years of its release today. The actor expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Varun Dhawan setting temperature high with recent post

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is setting the temperature soaring and his recent post is a proof of it.

Read More
iocl