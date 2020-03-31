Superhero show Shaktimaan, Chanakya to join list of reruns on DD

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Superhero show 'Shaktimaan' and cult classic 'Chanakya' have joined the list of classic reruns on Doordarshan amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown.

The Central government has announced the rerun of 'Shaktimaan,' the famous serial featuring Mukesh Khanna, for 1-hour daily on DD National network from April 1 at

1 pm.

Also joining the course, 'Chanakya', the cult classic of 47 episodes, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has been planned for daily telecast in the afternoon time band of DD Bharti from the first week of April.

The superhero show, 'Shaktimaan' that aired on DD 1 from 1997 to 2005, had a strong fanbase among children. It featured Mukesh Khanna as a photographer named 'Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri,' who worked for the newspaper 'Aaj Ki Aawaz.' It was later translated into different languages and aired on different channels.

The cult classic series 'Chanakya' is the fictionalised version of the life-history of an economist, strategist and political theorist Chanakya, who was also the royal advisor of King Chandragupta Maurya.

Earlier, the national broadcaster Doordarshan decided to re-telecast popular shows of that time 'Circus' starring Shah Rukh Khan, and also 'Byomkesh Bakshi' and mythological series 'Ramayana.'

Helmed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah 'Circus' was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest roles. It also starred Pawan Malhotra, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Gowariker, in a significant role.

DD National's social media handle also announced the return of Rajit Kapur-starrer 'Byomeksh Bakshi.'

Ramanand Sagar directed 'Ramayana' was a popular serial in the late 1980s. The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman.

Late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. (ANI)

