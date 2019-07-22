A still from 'Supernatural', Image courtesy: Instagram
A still from 'Supernatural', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Supernatural' stars receive standing ovation at Comic-Con

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Fans of the popular TV series 'Supernatural' got emotional during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday.
As the epic fantasy drama series heads into its 15th and final season, the cast and executive producers took the stage at Hall H for one last time, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Moderators Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict kicked off the panel by asking actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki how they are feeling about the show coming to an end, to which Padalecki turned to the crowd and said, "Can we all just start crying so I don't feel so weird?"
Ackles chimed in, to say, "It's been quite a ride and it's hard to express what we're going to take away from that but lifelong friends, experiences of a lifetime."
Actor Misha Collins then shared an anecdote about how he recently found an old "goal card," a card on which he wrote his goals for the year before the series started.
On the card, he had written, "I'm a regular on a show that is creatively fulfilling and I become lifelong friends with my castmates."
And now, Collins said, "I consider these guys lifelong friends. I could never have dreamed that along with that would come this incredible fandom and this kind of iconic legacy of a show. It feels like a great honour to have been a part of it."
As for the final season, executive producer Robert Berens previewed that the God twist at the end of season 14 will put the very idea of "free will" front and centre, with Sam and Dean wondering what decisions have been their own.
"It really opens up the theme of free will. The way that this news lands on both Sam and Dean, we'll see them respond very differently at different points to this news. It puts everything they've done into doub," Berens said.
Speaking to the show's legacy, Padalecki stated, "I feel like I'm really lucky because my friendships won't go away and Sam Winchester, for me, won't go away. He'll be a part of me forever."
Ackles added, "Looking back I'm really proud of the work that this team has done for this long. To do a show is not easy. To make television is not as easy as people may think. It takes a lot of very talented people to give you guys the best product we can make. I'm really proud of that product. After this long on a show to still truly love what we do and be proud to hang my hat on that at the end of the day, that's what I'm going to take."
After handing out an exact replica of the Winchesters' Impala to one very lucky fan, the show's panel concluded with an emotional goodbye as Ackles thanked fans for showing up and Padalecki concluded by saying, "I'm the luckiest man on the planet. My cup runneth over. Thank you guys very much. I'm going to miss you."
All of the Hall H then stood to give the 'Supernatural' team a proper farewell -- A standing ovation.
'Supernatural' is all set to return on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The final season will consist of 20 episodes.
The show is considered one of the most popular series on CW Television Network, and revolves around two brothers - Dean and Sam- who follow their father's footsteps and set out to eliminate monsters, demons and all other supernatural entities that exist on Earth.
The series, which first aired in 2005, was created by Eric Kripke and is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:53 IST

KJ Apa, Britt Robertson get cozy at Comic-Con party

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): New romance brewing? 'Riverdale' fame actor KJ Apa was seen getting cozy and showing some PDA with 'The Longest Ride' actor Britt Robertson at Comic-Con party in San Diego over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:46 IST

Miranda Lambert spends quality time with husband Brendan...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American singer-songwriter and newlywed Miranda Lambert is enjoying her time with husband Brendan McLoughlin on a short trip to Lake Tahoe in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:35 IST

B-Town praises ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2 launch

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): With the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, many Bollywood celebrities stormed the social media to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their achievement. Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:23 IST

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' hits a century, mints Rs. 100.58 crore

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30', which opened to mixed reviews, continued its winning streak at the box office and entered the Rs. 100 club in 10 days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:58 IST

Nicole Kidman "would love" to do season 3 of 'Big Little Lies'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): The second season of 'Big Little Lies' came to an end today and while fans are reeling over the conclusion of the Emmy-winning HBO show, actor Nicole Kidman recently hinted at a possibility of a season three.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:44 IST

'Big Little Lies' season 2 finale leaves fans emotional

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama 'Big Little Lies' came to an end on Sunday, leaving fans delighted and divided over how the show concluded.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:54 IST

Lili Reinhart says filming 'Riverdale', 'Hustlers'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actress Lili Reinhart on Sunday spoke about what it felt like to film 'Riverdale' and 'Hustlers' at the same time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:50 IST

Shah Rukh Khan chills on yacht in Maldives

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Looks like actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a great time vacationing in Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:32 IST

Cardi B gets husband name inked on back of her thigh

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B knows how to shower love on her husband, Kiari Kendrell Cephus! She got her husband's popular name, Offset, tattooed on her leg.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:24 IST

'The Lion King' records massive box-office opening, crosses 50...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is ruling the box-office with a stunning box-office collection in its opening weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Marvel's 'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu campaigned for superhero role...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actor Simu Liu, who will play the lead role in Marvel's very first Asian superhero film 'Shang Chi', quite literally campaigned himself into the cinematic universe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:40 IST

Cast of 'Sacred Games' goes retro-glam ahead of premiere in August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): As fans eagerly await the second season of 'Sacred Games', Netflix on Monday presented the entire cast for the first time in an all-new retro, edgy, and stylish avatar.

Read More
iocl