'Supernatural' stars receive standing ovation at Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Fans of the popular TV series 'Supernatural' got emotional during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday.

As the epic fantasy drama series heads into its 15th and final season, the cast and executive producers took the stage at Hall H for one last time, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Moderators Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict kicked off the panel by asking actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki how they are feeling about the show coming to an end, to which Padalecki turned to the crowd and said, "Can we all just start crying so I don't feel so weird?"

Ackles chimed in, to say, "It's been quite a ride and it's hard to express what we're going to take away from that but lifelong friends, experiences of a lifetime."

Actor Misha Collins then shared an anecdote about how he recently found an old "goal card," a card on which he wrote his goals for the year before the series started.

On the card, he had written, "I'm a regular on a show that is creatively fulfilling and I become lifelong friends with my castmates."

And now, Collins said, "I consider these guys lifelong friends. I could never have dreamed that along with that would come this incredible fandom and this kind of iconic legacy of a show. It feels like a great honour to have been a part of it."

As for the final season, executive producer Robert Berens previewed that the God twist at the end of season 14 will put the very idea of "free will" front and centre, with Sam and Dean wondering what decisions have been their own.

"It really opens up the theme of free will. The way that this news lands on both Sam and Dean, we'll see them respond very differently at different points to this news. It puts everything they've done into doub," Berens said.

Speaking to the show's legacy, Padalecki stated, "I feel like I'm really lucky because my friendships won't go away and Sam Winchester, for me, won't go away. He'll be a part of me forever."

Ackles added, "Looking back I'm really proud of the work that this team has done for this long. To do a show is not easy. To make television is not as easy as people may think. It takes a lot of very talented people to give you guys the best product we can make. I'm really proud of that product. After this long on a show to still truly love what we do and be proud to hang my hat on that at the end of the day, that's what I'm going to take."

After handing out an exact replica of the Winchesters' Impala to one very lucky fan, the show's panel concluded with an emotional goodbye as Ackles thanked fans for showing up and Padalecki concluded by saying, "I'm the luckiest man on the planet. My cup runneth over. Thank you guys very much. I'm going to miss you."

All of the Hall H then stood to give the 'Supernatural' team a proper farewell -- A standing ovation.

'Supernatural' is all set to return on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The final season will consist of 20 episodes.

The show is considered one of the most popular series on CW Television Network, and revolves around two brothers - Dean and Sam- who follow their father's footsteps and set out to eliminate monsters, demons and all other supernatural entities that exist on Earth.

The series, which first aired in 2005, was created by Eric Kripke and is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner. (ANI)

