Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar to headline TV show 'Sherdil Shergill'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Actors Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in the lead roles of Colors' new show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

The upcoming show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.

Surbhi will essay the role of Manmeet, while Dheeraj will play Rajkumar's role.



Excited about the show, Surbhi said, "I have played varying roles through my career and I'm excited to come back with a show that has right kind of subject for our audience, which at the same time is lighthearted. I play the character of Manmeet - a strong girl who has a practical outlook towards life. It is always challenging to portray such complex and strong characters and I'm enthused to work with COLORS and Dheeraj once again. Sherdil Shergill's storyline is unique and captivating."

Dheeraj, too, expressed his excitement about 'Sherdil Shergill'.

"My role in the show is extremely exciting and it challenges me as an actor. And that is what I look for, every time I take up something new. This also gives my fans and followers a chance to see me in a never seen before avatar. My audience will also be treated with something new when it comes to my style," he shared.

Dheeraj was a part of the most popular daily soap 'Kundali Bhagya', and starred opposite Shraddha Arya. On the other hand, Surbhi is best known for her stint in 'Naagin 5'. (ANI)

