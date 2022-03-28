Suriya begins shooting for Bala's directorial next

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Suriya has announced his next film with director Bala, almost 18 years after their last film together 'Pithamagan'.

The shooting for the film, tentatively titled '#Suriya41' commences today.

The 'Jai Bhim' actor shared the exciting news on his Instagram handle on Monday.

He wrote, "Been waiting for #directorbala na my mentor to say Action!!! ...After 18 years, it's happiness today...! This moment... we need all your wishes! #suriya41."





The film will be bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. The official Twitter handle of the production house also announced that actor Krithi Shetty has joined the upcoming project.

"We are happy to welcome the gorgeous and talented @IamKrithiShetty onboard #Suriya41!"



Actor Mamitha Baiju will also be a part of the film.



Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', written and directed by Pandiraj. (ANI)

