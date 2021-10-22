Suriya's advocate Chandru fights for the oppressed in first trailer of 'Jai Bhim'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): The first full-length trailer of the much-awaited film 'Jai Bhim', which is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu, starring South star Suriya in the lead role, has been dropped by Prime Video on Friday.

The fast-paced trailer takes viewers into the life of a hardworking tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in effort to find her husband seeks the help of Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.

The trailer opens with advocate Chandru leading a protest on the premise of the court. He's a disruptor both outside and inside the court. He is handling the case, which has been dismissed as pointless by big-shot lawyers in the High Court.



But, not for Chandru, who is determined to get justice for a tribal woman, who has been wronged by the legal system, which has been rigged to exploit the poor and benefit the rich and the powerful. The film also unapologetically explores police brutality.

Set to release globally this Diwali in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 2, 2021, 'Jai Bhim', written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and starring Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles, has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

"With 'Jai Bhim', it is my heartfelt wish to reach out to audiences and have them know how the sheer grit and determination of just one man can turn into a movement and how each small step can turn into a big leap," said Gnanavel.

He further added, "The story of Jai Bhim is very close to my heart as it dwells upon an intriguing subject, that of a social crusader taking the call of fighting for the rights of a helpless, downtrodden woman and delivering justice to her."

Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, 'Jai Bhim' has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir. (ANI)

