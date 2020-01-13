Sushant Singh shares his concerns over CAA, NRC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh on Sunday said that he stands in support of the ones who are going through troubles arising out of the CAA and the NRC.

Giving the instance of Assam where the NRC has been implemented at the instruction of the Supreme Court, a visibly furious Sushant said: "If a foreign tribunal says that you are not an Indian, because they've (officials) written your name wrongly in every document or maybe the date of birth of your father is found to be different, where will these people go."

When asked about his comment on the ongoing JNU protest, the actor sarcastically said: "I read one funny Twitter post that Gandhiji was running to kill Godse but one bullet came in between." (ANI)

