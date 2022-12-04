Suspect in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff arrested

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Police have arrested and charged a man with the murder in connection with the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot dead last month at the age of 28.

According to Variety, an American media company, this update was announced at a news conference on Friday by Houston Police chief Troy Finner.

As per the outlet, he said 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in Houston on Thursday evening. A second man, Cameron Joshua was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"We lost a good man," Finner said, adding that he has spoken with Takeoff's family, and thanked them for their patience throughout the investigation, reported Variety.

Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice.

As per the reports of Variety, Police informed KPRC Houston that there was a gathering of 40 to 50 people there when the shooting happened.

Quavo was uninjured, while Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. After being shot, two more victims were brought to the hospital.

Takeoff was remembered in a 'Celebration of Life' event at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta, 10 days after his murder. It was attended by friends, fans, family members and music industry peers including names like Drake and Justin Bieber, according to Variety. (ANI)