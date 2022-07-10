Swiggy identifies viral man on horseback, reveals 'horse-hunt' has ended

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The rigorous hunt for a supposed Swiggy delivery agent on horseback with a Swiggy bag attached to his back has finally come to an end as the food delivering company has managed to identify the mysterious man.

The recent viral video which showed an unidentified man delivering food while riding on a horse had created quite a buzz on the Internet. So much so that Swiggy had offered to provide reward money of Rs 5000 to anyone who was able to identify the man.

Watch the viral video here.



However, putting an end to the horse hunt, Swiggy announced that they have been able to identify the "delivery executive" and narrated the reasons for him riding a horse with a Swiggy bag attached to their back. In a typical Swiggy fashion, the food delivery company took to Twitter and shared a press release in a question-answer format which cleared all the doubts of netizens.

"Okay enough horsin' around," captioned Swiggy on Twitter, adding a horse emoji at the end.



In the press release, Swiggy clarified that the man was a 17-year-old kid named Sushant, who was "not a delivery executive" but a "typical teenager" who after borrowing things, apparently forgets to return them.

"He's 17-year-old Sushant. He's not a Swiggy delivery executive, but a typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them. In this case, what he borrowed was the Swiggy delivery bag. Currently, he helps out at a stable in Mumbai, where he is a horse courier i.e. he takes care of dressing horses for wedding processions," read the release.

Swiggy further clarified that the name of the horse was neither "Toofan" nor "Bijli" as suggested by Twitteratis, before revealing the real name of the animal. Swiggy further addressed that the Swiggy bag which first raised the speculation of the man carrying food actually contained "embroidered drapes and accessories" to decorate horses for weddings.

"Before you jump to any gender-fluid conclusions about the animal, we would like to confirm that the horse's name is Shiva... It was embroidered drapes and accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions."

In addition, the press release also mentioned that on the fateful day when the video went viral, Sushant was returning home from a wedding and that the video was captured by a man named Avi, who was rewarded with the 5000 reward money, as promised by Swiggy.

Swiggy concluded the press release by writing, "No animals were hurt during this horse-hunt. We care for all animals including most 'social animals' too." (ANI)