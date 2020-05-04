Sydney Film Festival's latest edition to be an online event

Washington D.C. [USA], May 4 (ANI): Weeks after the famous Sydney Film Festival was called off due to growing health concerns around the coronavirus, its organisers on Monday announced that the latest edition of the festival will be a digital one.

The organisers had earlier announced that the next edition of the festival will be held in 2021.

According to Variety, the online edition of the festival will run from June 10 to June 21 and will include world premieres of several films and documentaries from Australian filmmakers.

It will also include films of female directors from Europe.

A series of prize events will also be organised as a part of the festival including the Dendy Awards for the Australian Short Films, and others.

"This year's special 67th Sydney Film Festival: Virtual Edition and Awards is all about bringing audiences across the nation together at a particularly challenging time in celebration of filmmakers and particularly the Australian film industry," Variety quoted the Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley as saying.

All the important information related to the sale of tickets will be unveiled on May 27. (ANI)

