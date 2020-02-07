Taapsee flies to Delhi to cast her vote on Saturday

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): After stunning everyone with her performance in the trailer of -- Thappad, actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to cast her vote in the Delhi Assembly elections that will take place on Saturday.

The actor flew for her hometown -- Delhi -- on Friday with her mother and shared a picture from the flight on her Twitter account and wrote: "A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE !"

Asking her Twitter followers if they will cast their vote, she wrote, "Will you ????" and added hashtags #ProudDelhiite #DelhiVotes.

On work front, the actor will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'.

The trailer of the flick featuring Taapsee Pannu was dropped on Friday where she is seen portraying the role of a woman, who denies tolerating domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

The film is all set to reach the big screens on February 28 this year. (ANI)

