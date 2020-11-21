'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Kumarr Modi tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of the much-loved sitcom - 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Modi took to Twitter and announced that after some symptoms of COVID-19, he got himself tested for coronavirus and was reported positive.





He wrote, "After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol." [sic]

He added, " Don't worry about me, I will get well soon with your love and blessings. Stay happy, stay healthy."

'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been entertaining the audience for the last 12 years. It features Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in lead roles. (ANI)

