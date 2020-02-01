Tabu shares quirky photo of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trio

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): After the release of her latest outing 'Jawaani Jaaneman', actor Tabu on Saturday shared a fun photoshoot picture on social media, with the trio of the flick -Saif Ali Khan, debutant Alaya F and Tabu herself.

The 48-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the picture from a fun-filled photoshoot and went minimal with a caption just by using a hashtag of 'Jawaani Jaaneman.'



In the shared photo, Saif is standing in the middle with a huge smile, while Tabu and Alaya on sidesleaning towards him making a heart shape using their hands.

The movie is a story about the father-daughter duo, played by Saif and newbie Alaya, having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Tabu essays the role of Alaya's mother and Saif's long lost love interest.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie had hit the theatres on January 31. (ANI)

