Taiwan Documentary Festival called off due to coronavirus outbreak

Taipei [Taiwan], Mar 20 (ANI): Coronavirus has compelled organisers to call off this year's Taiwan International Documentary Festival (TIDF), one of the leading documentary film festivals in East Asia.

According to Variety, the 12th edition TIDF was scheduled to take place from May 1 to 10, 2020 is now postponed to Spring 2021.

"Under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, the festival won't be able to proceed as we planned it. Filmmakers and professionals, audience, our staff and volunteers together made the TIDF as it is today, and it would be irresponsible to put everyone under this unnecessary risk. Take care and see you in Spring 2021," read the statement.

The TIDF joined a growing list of Asian film festivals that have called off their planned events due to the latest development of COVID-19 pandemic. Other festivals included the Hong Kong International Film Festival and the Beijing International Film Festival. (ANI)

