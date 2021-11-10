Tamannaah Bhatia excited to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in 'Bholaa Shankar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Actor Tamannaah is extremely happy to work with megastar Chiranjeevi in the Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar'.



"As an actor, you are always looking for inspiration and an opportunity to learn more about the craft. Working with Chiranjeevi Sir in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy gave me that brilliant chance. I am really excited to collaborate with him again for Bholaa Shankar. I am sure it will be one of the most creatively liberating processes," she said.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, the shooting of 'Bholaa Shankar' will commence from November 15.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of 'F3' and 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'. (ANI)

