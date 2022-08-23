Tamil couple's viral 'tablet strip' themed wedding invite leaves internet in splits

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Having a memorable wedding is what most people dream of and they go to several lengths in order to achieve that dream. In a bid to do something extraordinary, a Tamil couple recently went viral for their unique wedding invitation.

A couple from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu took the creative thinking with the invite a notch higher and designed it to look just like the back of a tablet strip.

The viral wedding invite was shared by a Twitter user. It had bold letters reading 'Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari Wedding'.

Not only did the invite look like a tablet strip but all the other details also matched the theme. For example, the parents' names were creatively written under the 'Manufactured by' tag.

It included the date, address, DJ party, reception details, and everything related to the event.

Seems like the reason why the couple went for this tablet strip-themed invitation is that it was a homage to their respective professions. The groom Ezhilarasan is a pharmacist from the Tiruvannamalai district and the bride Vasanthakumari is a nurse from Genji in the Villupuram district.



The creative wedding invite received hilarious reactions on Twitter as people were amused to spot such a uniquely designed card. One user wrote, "Hope the pack contains peppermints of different flavour to chew while waiting till lunch is served."



Another one wrote, "It's a very adjustable & digestable amazing-creative invitation, invited people love to take a happy dose with care and cure. God bless couples."



A third person wrote, "Must be a meme by a creative brand manager venting out on the lack of opportunities to be creative - this is like her/his calling card."

"Will those who say, "Allopathy ke side effect hote hai" attend this wedding?" another netizen quipped. (ANI)